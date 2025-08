Akak komuz ensemble won the grand prix at the World Festival of Traditional Music Rukh Sanat.

The closing ceremony of the event was held in the cultural center Rukh Ordo in Cholpon-Ata. Artists from Kyrgyzstan and 13 other countries took part in the final concert.

The First Lady Aigul Japarova was the honorary guest of the festival.

The winners of the international competition, in which 82 performers and creative groups from 14 countries participated, were awarded. The international jury presented diplomas and cash prizes.

The Kyrgyz komuz ensemble Akak received 500,000 soms along with the main prize.