Meikin Asia Festival concludes in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan

The International Music Competition Meikin Asia has ended in Cholpon-Ata city, which was held from July 20 to July 22. The press service of the Ministry of Culture, Information and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Performers from 25 countries took part in the festival. Among them were representatives of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkey, Russia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, France, Greece and other countries.

The Grand Prix of the competition was awarded to Diana Stănciuleasa from Romania, who received the top cash prize of $8,000.

First place went to Urmat Satybaldiev from Kyrgyzstan, who received $6,000 in prize money.

Vitaly Drob (Belarus);

Kamir (Kyrgyzstan);

Kira Gogoladze (Russia).

Second place was shared by three performers:

Third place was awarded to:

Polina Taseva (North Macedonia);

Ece Asa (Turkey);

Tulkan Tadjiev (Uzbekistan).

The winners were selected through a multi-stage process. An international panel of judges assessed the contestants’ vocal abilities, stage presence, and performance skills over several days.

Among the honored guests of the festival were Dimash Kudaibergen, winner of the first Meikin Asia in 2013, Ay-Yola band from Bashkortostan, and renowned Armenian performer Sevak.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and the President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, who was on an official visit to Kyrgyzstan, also attended the festival on July 22.

At the festival’s closing ceremony, State Secretary Marat Imankulov awarded Dimash Kudaibergen the honorary title of «People’s Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic» in recognition of his contribution to strengthening cultural ties between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. The award was conferred by a decree signed by President Japarov.

The event also featured performances by local pop stars, including Jax 02.14, Freeman 996, Bayastan, Tamga, Zhiydesh Idirisova, ERA, and the Nomad trio consisting of Bek Israilov, Azat Raimberdiev, and Minzhasar Murzaev.

The winner of first place, Urmat Satybaldiev, noted that he especially felt the support of the Kyrgyz people while on stage.

«The Kyrgyz people know how to show support. When I was on stage and heard their encouraging words, I wanted to sing with even greater dedication. I performed my song as if I gave it my whole soul,» he noted.