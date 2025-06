A concert of the legendary Turetsky Choir and the female art group SOPRANO will take place on June 4 at 7 p.m. on Ala-Too Square in Bishkek.

The musical program will include famous works dedicated to the heroic events of the Great Patriotic War. The concert is intended not only to captivate the audience with the musical skill of the performers, but also to remind them of the values ​​of peace and friendship.

The event is supported by the Moscow government, the Bishkek City Hall and the Russian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan. Admission is free.