Kyrgyz rock band My Own Shiva to take part in competition in Germany

Minister of Culture, Information and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan Mirbek Mambetaliev met with representative of the rock band My Own Shiva Mikhail Efimenko.

According to the press service of the ministry, in May of this year, rock performers became winners of the regional selection at the international competition Wacken Metal Battle for the first time. Thanks to this victory, Kyrgyzstan got the opportunity to perform on the stage of one of the largest music festivals in the world — Wacken Open Air.

Mirbek Mambetaliev expressed his readiness to support the rock band for participation in this competition.

The festival takes place in Germany and annually attracts more than 80,000 spectators from all over the world. This year, the rock performers will perform from July 30 to August 2.
Kyrgyz rock band My Own Shiva to take part in competition in Germany
