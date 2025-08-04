12:53
USD 87.45
EUR 99.75
RUB 1.09
English

Foreign producers show interest in musicians from Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyz traditional music groups have captured the attention of foreign music producers. The Ministry of Culture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The interest emerged during Rukh Sanat World Festival of Traditional Culture and Music, held on August 1–3 on the shores of Issyk-Kul Lake in Cholpon-Ata. The results of work of a special business platform «Market», where traditional music performers met with international producers, were also summed up at the event.

Among the participants were well-known ensembles such as TURAN (Kazakhstan), BANI (Georgia), IPEK YOLU (Turkey), ZAII ZAMAN (Egypt), and DOBUN (Sakha Republic, Russia). Kyrgyz groups KERBEZ, URKOR, and AKAK also showcased their work.

The «Market» became a hub for live interaction, professional showcases, and new creative acquaintances. Musical groups and solo artists from Egypt, Russia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan presented their performances and projects to producers from Belgium, Morocco, Germany, Mongolia, Egypt, South Korea, and Uzbekistan.

Birgit Ellinghaus, director of Alba Kultur and a world music expert from Germany, noted that musicians from Central Asia have significant potential for representation on the global stage.

According to «Market» curator Azamat Zhamankulov, producers expressed particular interest in Kyrgyz group KERBEZ as well as other festival participants. Contacts were exchanged, and discussions began regarding future participation in music festivals.

«Our primary goal was to create a space, where traditional music groups could connect with producers. Such formats are almost nonexistent in Central Asia. We’ve made it happen, giving artists the chance not only to perform, but also to present themselves, tell their stories, and hear professional feedback,» he said.

These are the kinds of outcomes we work for — artists gain the opportunity to go beyond national borders, producers discover new names, and traditional music gets a second wind.

Azamat Zhamankulov

Over the course of two days, the following events took place:

  • Group presentations, where artists shared details about their ensemble, instruments, history, and artistic journey.
  • Showcases — evening performances that allowed producers to gauge live audience reactions.
  • B2B meetings and informal discussions, where initial talks on future collaborations took place.

Note of 24.kg news agency

Rukh Sanat Festival is held with the support of the Cabinet of Ministers and features three main segments: Congress, Market, and Competition. Its mission is to present the wealth of global cultural heritage and foster global cultural dialogue.
link: https://24.kg/english/338412/
views: 151
Print
Related
Komuz ensemble Akak wins grand prix at Rukh Sanat Festival
Festival of Traditional Music Rukh Sanat opens in Issyk-Kul region
Kyrgyzstan to host eco-festival ILBIRS FEST 2025
Meikin Asia Festival concludes in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne dies at 76
Musical evenings held in Bishkek
Kyrgyz rock band My Own Shiva to take part in competition in Germany
II International Chychkan Oroonu Festival unites Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan
Artists from Russia, Kazakhstan, and Turkey invited to Meikin Asia Festival
Scarlet Poppies International Festival to bring together five countries
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to draw up new state program for development of psychiatric services Kyrgyzstan to draw up new state program for development of psychiatric services
Situation is stable — Ministry on agricultural production in Kyrgyzstan Situation is stable — Ministry on agricultural production in Kyrgyzstan
Multimodal logistics and e-commerce hub to be launched at Manas airport Multimodal logistics and e-commerce hub to be launched at Manas airport
Tax revenues from agriculture reach more than 563 million soms in Kyrgyzstan Tax revenues from agriculture reach more than 563 million soms in Kyrgyzstan
4 August, Monday
12:41
Kyrgyz film "Ot" (Fire) wins Special Jury Mention at prestigious festival Kyrgyz film "Ot" (Fire) wins Special Jury Mention at pr...
12:25
Total area of arable land in Kyrgyzstan reaches 1,292.9 million hectares
12:15
New market to be built for traders from Kelechek market in Osh city
11:56
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signs Digital Code
11:41
Kazakhstan increases grain and flour exports to Kyrgyzstan 2.5 times