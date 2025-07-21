15:35
Education Ministry of Kyrgyzstan about features of Singapore's education model

Kyrgyzstan is switching to a 12-year education system using the Singaporean methodology. The Ministry of Education reported with reference to the Director of the Republican Institute for Advanced Training and Retraining of Pedagogical Workers Almazbek Toktomametov.

According to him, in 2024, specialists from Singapore trained 88 master trainers from all regions of the republic, who, in turn, conducted on-site training for almost 16,000 teachers of mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology and geography during the academic year.

This year, the training is entering the second stage: nine Singaporean specialists have arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic again. Their task is to train methodologists of district and city education departments. From July 28, they will begin to transfer knowledge to teachers at the local level.

«Why was the Singapore system chosen? Kyrgyzstan purchased textbooks from Singapore, which were adapted and translated into Kyrgyz and Russian. From September 1, new subject standards and curricula in mathematics and natural science will be introduced in grades 1, 2, 5 and 7. English textbooks for grades 3-9 will also be ready this year. The Singapore methodology is recognized as one of the best in the world,» the Ministry of Education noted.

Features of this methodology:

  • Practical focus — all knowledge is related to real life and helps children solve practical problems.
  • Personality development — special attention is paid to the development of emotional intelligence and character.
  • Multiple solutions — children are shown from an early age that one problem can have several solutions.
  • English as the language of instruction is one of the keys to the success of the Singapore model.

«According to experts, about 20 percent of teachers enthusiastically accept the changes, 60 percent support them but feel unsure, and 20 percent experience difficulties and stress. Therefore, support is provided at all stages, including cooperation with the British Council and language centers to improve the level of English proficiency,» the statement says.
