High-ranking official to arrive in Kyrgyzstan from China

Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China Zhao Leji will pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan from July 23 to July 24. The press service of the Parliament reported.

As part of the official visit, a number of high-level events and meetings are planned. In particular, negotiations will be held between the Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu and Zhao Leji, where the parties will discuss current issues and prospects for further development of inter-parliamentary cooperation.
