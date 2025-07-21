Intersection of Moskovskaya Street and Molodaya Gvardiya Boulevard to be closed

The intersection of Moskovskaya Street and Molodaya Gvardiya Boulevard in Bishkek will be closed for road repairs. The press service of the City Hall reported.

According to it, as part of the major repairs of the road, this section will be temporarily closed to traffic.

The western side of the intersection will be closed for milling, after which asphalt laying will begin.

On July 22, work will take place on the eastern side — first milling, then asphalt laying.

On July 24, Nekrasov Street is planned to be closed in the section adjacent to the repair zone for one week.

The City Hall asks to take the temporary inconvenience with understanding and recommends planning routes in advance, as well as using public transport.