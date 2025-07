President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed an order, according to which Almaz Saliev was appointed the Chairman of the State Customs Service under the Cabinet of Ministers. The presidential press service reported.

By another order, the head of state appointed Almambet Shykmamatov the Chairman of the State Tax Service.

Previously, the both services were subordinate to the Ministry of Finance. Now they are separate independent structures under the Cabinet of Ministers.