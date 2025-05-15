Muftiyat starts paying stipends to imams in Kyrgyzstan

Imams working in officially registered mosques in Kyrgyzstan started receiving stipends. The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

This practice should reduce the imams’ dependence on charity and other assistance from others.

Mufti Abdulaziz Zakirov believes that paying stipends to imams will help prevent the spread of radical ideologies.

Stipends began to be paid to imams in April 2025. They receive 8,000 soms per month. The muftiyat has not disclosed the total number of imams or the overall funding required for payment of the stipends.