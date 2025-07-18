Profit of National Bank exceeds 19.5 billion soms since beginning of 2025

Since the beginning of 2025, the profit of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan has exceeded 19.5 billion soms. The bank’s materials say.

In the period from January to June, the National Bank recorded a profit of more than 19.5 billion soms. The volume of the bank’s own capital has also increased significantly — by the end of June, it reached almost 158 billion soms. This is more than 2.4 times higher than the figure for mid-2024.

The main contribution was made by the exchange rate revaluation of foreign exchange reserves and monetary gold, the bank notes.

The total volume of liabilities and capital of the National Bank also shows growth: from 484 billion soms a year earlier to more than 713 billion soms at the beginning of the summer of this year.