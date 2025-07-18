15:25
Weather alert: Mudflows, rising water levels in rivers possible in Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan issued a warning about possible mudflows and rising water levels in rivers.

According to the ministry, from July 19 to July 20, 2025, due to unstable weather conditions and expected localized heavy rains in the mountainous and foothill areas of Chui, Issyk-Kul, Naryn and Osh regions, mudflows are possible, as well as rising water levels in rivers.

Rescuers urge residents and guests of the country to take precautions, especially near rivers, gorges and slopes.

It is also recommended to temporarily refrain from hiking and traveling to mountainous areas during this period.
link: https://24.kg/english/336738/
views: 101
Weather alert: Mudflows, rising water levels in rivers possible in Kyrgyzstan
