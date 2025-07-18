13:51
State Committee for National Security checks quality of roads in Bishkek

The State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) reports that recently materials have been actively distributed on social media indicating possible defects and deficiencies in the repair of roads in the city of Bishkek.

Ensuring quality and transparency in the implementation of road projects remains a priority. According to the results of 2024, 1.38 billion soms were spent on the repair of the main roads of the city. For 2025, the budget provides about 5 billion soms for repair work on city streets. This is an unprecedented amount of funding, which requires the strictest control.

The SCNS is conducting pre-investigation checks and has appointed appropriate examinations aimed at a comprehensive check of the quality, volume and compliance of the work performed with the approved design and estimate documentation.

In the event that facts of deviations, violations of technical standards, as well as overestimation of the volume or cost of work are confirmed, based on the results of the inspections, legally provided response measures will be taken, up to and including holding the guilty parties accountable.
