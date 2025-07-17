New head of Leninsky district appointed in Bishkek

Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev signed an order appointing Tariel Aitiev as the head of the capital’s Leninsky district. The City Hall’s press service reported.

Tariel Aitiev previously held the position of deputy head of Oktyabrsky district. He replaced Zhyrgalbek Shakiev, who was dismissed from his post by the decision of the city’s head.

The appointment took place against the backdrop of high-profile arrests: the day before, during an off-site meeting of the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev, it was reported that several officials from various departments of the Bishkek City Hall had been detained, including representatives of the Leninsky and Oktyabrsky district administrations.