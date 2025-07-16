General education institutions to be named after prominent figures of Kyrgyzstan

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Edil Baisalov held a regular meeting of the commission on commemorating outstanding figures of the country. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

According to it, more than 20 issues were considered at the meeting.

It was decided to name a number of general education schools and one primary vocational education institution after Kasym Tynystanov, Imanaly Aidarbekov, Iskhak Razzakov, Absamat Masaliev, Aaly Tokombaev, Sayakbay Karalaev, Kusein Karasaev, Chingiz Aitmatov, and other figures.