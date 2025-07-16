Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and China increases by 44.7 percent in 2024

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Bakyt Torobaev met with Deputy Secretary of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee and Commissioner of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC), Chairman of the Board of China Xinjiang Group He Zhongyu, who is on an official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic. The press service of the Ministry of Agriculture reported.

In his speech, Bakyt Torobaev noted that the People’s Republic of China remains one of the key strategic partners of Kyrgyzstan. The Kyrgyz side pays special attention to intensifying cooperation with the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.

According to the minister, trade turnover between the two countries reached $5.3 billion in 2024, having increased by 44.7 percent. Exports from Kyrgyzstan increased to $2.04 billion, which is 93 times higher than in the same period in 2023. Particular attention at the meeting was paid to the development of cooperation in the agricultural sector.

In 2024, trade turnover in agricultural products amounted to $153.3 million, an increase of $33 million compared to the previous year.

Kyrgyzstan is interested in increasing exports of its own products to the Chinese market and plans to sign four new protocols for export of:

Dried fruits,

Cattle and small cattle skins,

Heat-treated meat,

Feed products.

Prospects for cooperation in such areas as cotton cultivation, the introduction of modern agricultural technologies, water-saving irrigation, the development of livestock farming and veterinary medicine were also discussed.

One of the important steps in the development of logistics was the launch of Bai Dyikan supervisory warehouse in Ulugqat county of the XUAR for storing grain and legume crops. The Kyrgyz side also sent requests to the relevant authorities of the PRC on the issue of obtaining quotas for the export of agricultural products.