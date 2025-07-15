Agriculture Ministry and Turkish Ambassador discuss preferential customs terms

Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev met with the Ambassador of Turkey to Kyrgyzstan Mekin Mustafa Kemal Okem to discuss strengthening cooperation in the agricultural and trade sectors.

According to the ministry’s press service, the two sides paid particular attention to negotiations on removing technical barriers and the potential introduction of preferential customs terms for the export of Kyrgyz agricultural products to the Turkish market. Achieving the previously stated goal set by the leaders of both countries — increasing bilateral trade volume to $5 billion — requires systematic efforts and inter-agency coordination.

The meeting participants also addressed the role of Turkey’s TIKA agency in supporting social and economic projects in Kyrgyzstan.