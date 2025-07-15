Kyrgyzstan’s exports plunge nearly 30 percent, imports also decline

Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade volume totaled $5,771.6 billion from January to May 2025, marking a 14.4 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2024. The National Statistical Committee reports.

The decline was driven by a drop in both exports and imports. Export volumes fell by 27.2 percent to $835.3 million, while imports decreased by 11.7 percent to $4,936.3 billion.

Kyrgyzstan remains import-dependent, with imports accounting for 85.5 percent of the country’s total trade turnover.

Mutual trade with member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) amounted to $1,856.7 billion over the same period — a 7.4 percent drop compared to January—April 2024.

As noted, Kyrgyzstan has significantly lost export volumes in trade with the EAEU countries — $359.5 million — by 29.8 percent. Imports — $1,497.2 billion — increased by 0.3 percent. Interestingly, the trends were positive in January — May 2025.