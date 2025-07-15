State-owned Kyrgyzkomur transformed into joint-stock company

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved the transformation of the state-owned enterprise Kyrgyzkomur, which operates under the Ministry of Energy, into an open joint-stock company (OJSC), with 100 percent of its shares to remain under state ownership.

The decision is part of the government’s 2023–2025 privatization program and aims to improve service quality, expand the range of services in the coal sector, and attract direct investment from strategic investors.

The authorized capital of the new company has been set at 10,757 billion soms. Kyrgyzkomur OJSC will assume all rights and obligations of the former state enterprise.

The Ministry of Energy has been tasked with ensuring the official registration of the new legal entity and coordinating the registration of its share issuance with the relevant regulatory authority.

The document will come into effect seven working days after its publication.