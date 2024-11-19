Kyrgyzkomur state enterprise makes profit

Kyrgyzkomur state enterprise earned 21,082 million soms for the first nine months of 2024. Deputy Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan Nasipbek Kermimov announced at a meeting of the Committee on Fuel and Energy Complex, Subsoil Use and Industrial Policy.

He noted that Kyrgyzkomur suffered losses of 180 million soms in 2023.

According to him, for the first nine months of 2024, the revenue part of the enterprise’s budget amounted to 3,628,090 billion soms, and the expenditure part — 3,600,114.5 billion soms.