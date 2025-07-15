16:42
Roads leading to shore being asphalted in Issyk-Kul region

Asphalting of five internal streets has been successfully completed in Tamchy village, Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. In particular, asphalt has been laid on Akeev, Isabekov, Chyngyshbaev and M. Zhailookeev streets. The press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications reported.

Road works were carried out in accordance with the established technical requirements and the approved schedule. Particular attention was paid to the quality of work, safety and convenience for local residents.

In addition, asphalt laying works have been completed in Sary-Oi village, which improved road communication in the district.

At present, excavation works continue on Bar-Bulak — Zhyluu-Suu section, 4 kilometers long, located on Balykchy — Bokonbaev — Karakol road.
