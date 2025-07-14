18:50
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns of new Telegram scam

The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic issued a warning about a new fraudulent scheme spreading via the Telegram messaging app, where scammers pose as intermediaries offering assistance in obtaining preferential government loans.

According to the bank, fraudsters use fake documents bearing the National Bank’s logo and publish false positive reviews to gain victims’ trust. Under various pretexts — such as insurance payments, fees, or other charges — they request money transfers and send back fake loan agreements.

The central bank emphasizes that this is a scam. The National Bank does not provide loans to the population, does not serve individuals, does not distribute staff IDs via messaging apps, and never asks for money transfers.

Citizens are urged to verify any suspicious information through official sources. In case of suspected fraud, it is recommended to immediately block your bank card and contact law enforcement agencies.

The National Bank’s public hotline is available at: (0312) 61-04-86.
