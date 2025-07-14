Mudflows possible in foothills of Issyk-Kul and Naryn regions

Mudflows are possible in the foothills of Issyk-Kul and Naryn regions on July 15-16. The press center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan issued the warning.

According to it, due to unstable weather conditions and expected heavy rains in the mountainous and foothill areas of Issyk-Kul and Naryn regions, the threat of mudflows remains. The water level in the rivers may also rise.

The ministry urges residents to clear irrigation and mudflow channels, take preventive measures to reduce the risk of emergencies, and avoid vacationing in mountainous areas during this period. People are advised to stay in safe places and follow precautionary measures.