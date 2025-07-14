Kyrgyzstan among top 5 importers of chocolate from Russia

Kyrgyzstan is among the top five importers of chocolate from Russia. Data from the UN Comtrade platform say.

In the first four months of 2025, Russia primarily exported chocolate to its neighboring countries. The top five importers were Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Georgia.

From January to April, chocolate exports to Kazakhstan amounted to $78.3 million. Azerbaijan followed with nearly $23.5 million, Uzbekistan with $21.5 million, Kyrgyzstan with $14.7 million, and Georgia with $8 million.

The most notable growth in demand for Russian chocolate over the past year was seen in Bulgaria, where import quadrupled, and in Saudi Arabia, where it nearly doubled.