Young Kyrgyzstanis present country's culture at Children of Commonwealth Forum

Schoolchildren from Kyrgyzstan presented their country’s culture at the 10th International Cultural and Educational Forum Children of the Commonwealth. SNG.TODAY reported.

Photo SNG.TODAY

The children introduced their peers to the history of their country, national dances, the work of composer Atay Ogonbaev, the traditional game «Arkan Tartysh», and dishes of Kyrgyz national cuisine. In addition, forum participants heard a story about the epic «Manas» and the significance of folk dance.

The delegation included schoolchildren from all regions of the country — excellent students and winners of academic competitions.

This year’s forum is dedicated to the theme «80th Anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. Memory and Unity of Generations.» Schoolchildren from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan are participating in the forum.