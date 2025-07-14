14:11
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Young Kyrgyzstanis present country's culture at Children of Commonwealth Forum

Schoolchildren from Kyrgyzstan presented their country’s culture at the 10th International Cultural and Educational Forum Children of the Commonwealth. SNG.TODAY reported.

SNG.TODAY
Photo SNG.TODAY
The children introduced their peers to the history of their country, national dances, the work of composer Atay Ogonbaev, the traditional game «Arkan Tartysh», and dishes of Kyrgyz national cuisine. In addition, forum participants heard a story about the epic «Manas» and the significance of folk dance.

The delegation included schoolchildren from all regions of the country — excellent students and winners of academic competitions.

This year’s forum is dedicated to the theme «80th Anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. Memory and Unity of Generations.» Schoolchildren from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan are participating in the forum.
link: https://24.kg/english/336134/
views: 146
Print
Related
International Issyk-Kul Electoral Forum held in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov voices proposals for modernizing economy at forum in Minsk
Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth is approaching 10.5 percent — Edil Baisalov
Kyrgyzstan to present its stand at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
Leader in CIS: Kyrgyzstan’s GDP grows by 13.1 percent since beginning of 2025
Kyrgyz-Tajik Investment Forum to be held in Dushanbe
Bishkek presents investment opportunities at forum in Astana
Osh to host career forum to help schoolchildren choose profession
Cabinet Chairman participates in Tashkent International Investment Forum
“Aitmatov - Future of the Turkic World" Forum opened in Bishkek
Popular
Nordwind Airlines plans to launch direct flights from Tyumen to Bishkek Nordwind Airlines plans to launch direct flights from Tyumen to Bishkek
Bishkek to host Bishkek Open International Tennis Tournament Bishkek to host Bishkek Open International Tennis Tournament
Service sector shows growth since beginning of year in Kyrgyzstan Service sector shows growth since beginning of year in Kyrgyzstan
Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on July 15 Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on July 15
14 July, Monday
14:07
Illegal scheme for issuing medical diplomas to foreigners revealed in Kyrgyzstan Illegal scheme for issuing medical diplomas to foreigne...
13:58
Kyrgyzstan among top 5 importers of chocolate from Russia
13:51
Sultan Kermaliev dismissed from post of Mayor of Balykchy
13:48
822 hectares of land in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan returned to state
12:58
Police comment on arrest of doctor at National Hospital in Bishkek