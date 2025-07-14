Osh–Kara-Suu road to be expanded to four lanes

The road connecting Osh and Kara-Suu will be reconstructed and expanded into a four-lane highway — with two lanes in each direction. The office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in Osh region reported.

On a recent working visit to Kara-Suu district, Presidential Envoy to Osh region Elchibek Dzhantaev reviewed preparations for the reconstruction of this key transport route. During the visit, project proposals were discussed, and additional recommendations were given to improve the overall concept.

Earlier, State Committee for National Security Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev announced in Osh that construction of Osh—Kara-Suu road would begin in the near future.

According to Dzhantaev, specific instructions have been given to the relevant agencies to finalize the project as quickly as possible and proceed with implementation.

The preliminary project includes pedestrian sidewalks, bicycle lanes, modern street lighting, and landscaping of the median strip along the new road.