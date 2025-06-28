Boxers from Kyrgyzstan to take part in World Cup in Kazakhstan

The national boxing team of Kyrgyzstan will compete at the World Cup in Kazakhstan. The Boxing Federation reported on social media.

The Kyrgyz Republic will be represented by five athletes under the leadership of head coach Daniyar Tologon uulu and senior coach Akyikat Abaev — Mirozakhid Imamnazarov (up to 60 kg), Omar Livaza (up to 65 kg), Almaz Orozbekov (up to 70 kg), Nuradin Rustambek uulu (up to 75 kg), Omurbek Bekzhigit uulu (up to 80 kg).

The tournament under the auspices of the World Boxing Federation will be held in Astana from June 30 to July 6. Men and women will compete for twenty sets of medals.