16:49
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Boxers from Kyrgyzstan to take part in World Cup in Kazakhstan

The national boxing team of Kyrgyzstan will compete at the World Cup in Kazakhstan. The Boxing Federation reported on social media.

The Kyrgyz Republic will be represented by five athletes under the leadership of head coach Daniyar Tologon uulu and senior coach Akyikat Abaev — Mirozakhid Imamnazarov (up to 60 kg), Omar Livaza (up to 65 kg), Almaz Orozbekov (up to 70 kg), Nuradin Rustambek uulu (up to 75 kg), Omurbek Bekzhigit uulu (up to 80 kg).

The tournament under the auspices of the World Boxing Federation will be held in Astana from June 30 to July 6. Men and women will compete for twenty sets of medals.
link: https://24.kg/english/334576/
views: 148
Print
Related
Workers and rescuers injured in explosion in Northern Kazakhstan
Rosatom to build first nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee imposes ban on flights to six countries
Conditions of stay of Kyrgyzstanis in Kazakhstan discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan to host 2nd Central Asia — China summit
Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan pays working visit to Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan plans to increase exports of grain, oilseeds to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan agree to jointly fight locust infestation
Nearly 700 foreigners expelled from Kazakhstan with five-year entry ban
Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan agree on summer water use schedule
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to outpace all Central Asian and EAEU countries in GDP growth in 2025 Kyrgyzstan to outpace all Central Asian and EAEU countries in GDP growth in 2025
Kamchybek Tashiev inspects weapons and takes photo with missile system Kamchybek Tashiev inspects weapons and takes photo with missile system
Two regions of Kyrgyzstan to switch to organic agriculture by 2029 Two regions of Kyrgyzstan to switch to organic agriculture by 2029
Interest rates on loans for women entrepreneurs to be reduced with ADB support Interest rates on loans for women entrepreneurs to be reduced with ADB support
28 June, Saturday
16:38
Hydrometeorological Service building at Emergencies Ministry returned to state Hydrometeorological Service building at Emergencies Min...
15:59
Lake burst: Residents return to Nizhne-Serafimovsky nursing home
15:44
Boxers from Kyrgyzstan to take part in World Cup in Kazakhstan
10:39
China to supply 370 equipment units to Kyrgyzstan’s Water Resources Service
10:18
Kyrgyzstan temporarily bans waste paper export outside EAEU