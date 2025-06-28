12:09
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

China to supply 370 equipment units to Kyrgyzstan’s Water Resources Service

An agreement has been signed with the Chinese government to implement a project for the supply of 370 units of specialized equipment for the needs of the Water Resources Service under the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Economy reported.

According to the ministry, the signing took place within the framework of technical and economic cooperation between the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the Government of China.

Under the agreement, the equipment will be handed over to the Water Resources Service. The total value of the project is 148.9 million yuan.

This will significantly strengthen the material and technical base of the service, facilitating the effective operation and maintenance of the country’s irrigation infrastructure.
link: https://24.kg/english/334543/
views: 167
Print
Related
Chairman of Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan meets with management of Chinese companies
Kyrgyzstan to continue cooperation in energy sector with Chinese TBEA
Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev meets with Premier of State Council of China
Adylbek Kasymaliev arrives in China for working visit
Chinese company to build 520 houses for Osh residents
Kyrgyzstan’s energy companies receive new specialized equipment
Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers meets with Ambassador of China to Kyrgyzstan
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approves agreement with China on social insurance
Archaeologists from China arrive in Kyrgyzstan for new excavation season
China to provide Central Asian countries with $210 million grant
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to outpace all Central Asian and EAEU countries in GDP growth in 2025 Kyrgyzstan to outpace all Central Asian and EAEU countries in GDP growth in 2025
Kamchybek Tashiev inspects weapons and takes photo with missile system Kamchybek Tashiev inspects weapons and takes photo with missile system
Two regions of Kyrgyzstan to switch to organic agriculture by 2029 Two regions of Kyrgyzstan to switch to organic agriculture by 2029
Interest rates on loans for women entrepreneurs to be reduced with ADB support Interest rates on loans for women entrepreneurs to be reduced with ADB support
28 June, Saturday
10:39
China to supply 370 equipment units to Kyrgyzstan’s Water Resources Service China to supply 370 equipment units to Kyrgyzstan’s Wat...
10:18
Kyrgyzstan temporarily bans waste paper export outside EAEU
10:10
Number of documents signed following Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting
09:49
SDMK introduces electronic database for religious educational institutions
09:27
Sadyr Japarov participates in meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council
27 June, Friday
21:19
Lake burst in Issyk-Ata district: Residents of three villages evacuated
17:48
Organized crime group member detained in Issyk-Kul region
17:41
Head coach of Kyrgyzstan’s national football team leaves office