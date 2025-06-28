China to supply 370 equipment units to Kyrgyzstan’s Water Resources Service

An agreement has been signed with the Chinese government to implement a project for the supply of 370 units of specialized equipment for the needs of the Water Resources Service under the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Economy reported.

According to the ministry, the signing took place within the framework of technical and economic cooperation between the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the Government of China.

Under the agreement, the equipment will be handed over to the Water Resources Service. The total value of the project is 148.9 million yuan.

This will significantly strengthen the material and technical base of the service, facilitating the effective operation and maintenance of the country’s irrigation infrastructure.