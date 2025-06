Employees of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained two citizens on suspicion of extortion of 300,000 soms. The SCNS press center reported.

According to its data, they turned out to be Zh.B.Zh., registered as a member of the organized crime group of the late Kamchybek Asanbek (Kamchi Kolbaev), and T.U.R., representing the «semi-criminal sports youth» of Jeti-Oguz district of Issyk-Kul region.

The two suspects were detained while taking 70,000 soms. Earlier, they received 20,000 soms from citizen K.E.K. on a mobile wallet under the threat of physical violence and a promise to «resolve the issue» on a loan.

Both detainees were placed in a temporary detention center.