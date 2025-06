Nurbek Satarov has been appointed as the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in Naryn region. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a corresponding decree.

From October 16, 2023 to March 14, 2024, Nurbek Satarov was the Deputy Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in Naryn region.

Previously, Altynbek Ergeshov held the post of the President’s Plenipotentiary Representative in Naryn region. He has been appointed Mayor of Tokmak city.