Kyrgyzstan’s CEC aims to increase youth engagement in political processes

National reviews of electoral processes were presented at the International Issyk-Kul Electoral Forum, organized by the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Kyrgyzstan (CEC).

Chairman of the CEC, Tynchtyk Shainazarov, delivered a report on youth electoral policy.

He noted that in Kyrgyzstan, young people (citizens under 35) make up nearly 44 percent of the total electorate, which requires a targeted approach to increasing their engagement in political processes.

For further development of youth electoral policy in the CIS, the head of the CEC proposed uniting efforts and initiating joint research to deeply understand the motivations, barriers, and expectations of young people in each country and across the Commonwealth as a whole.

Special attention was paid to systematic work with youth. Participants supported the initiative to create a working group on youth policy in the electoral sphere under the Advisory Council and adopted the relevant regulation.

According to the CEC, this step marks an important milestone in institutionalizing cooperation and expanding youth participation in elections across the CIS.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Republic of Kazakhstan took over the chairmanship of the Advisory Council from the Republic of Belarus.