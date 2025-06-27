11:47
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Truck carrying construction materials overturns in Boom Gorge, driver rescued

A truck transporting construction materials overturned on the road in Boom Gorge. The driver was trapped in the cabin and sustained serious injuries. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to the report, the man suffered a broken arm and leg injuries.

Rescuers witnessed the accident and immediately called the emergency number 112, quickly engaging an emergency rescue unit of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, an ambulance, and police officers. Before emergency services arrived, they provided the injured driver with first aid and psychological support.

Paramedics transported the driver to the nearest hospital for further examination and treatment.
link: https://24.kg/english/334414/
views: 93
Print
Related
Minibus and car collide in Chyrpykty village — four killed
Hyundai driver killed in collision with truck in Osh region
Two people killed in head-on collision of trucks in Osh region
Blogger arrested in Bishkek on suspicion of fatal traffic accident
Teenager driving Niva hits child in Bishkek
Kamchi Kolbaev's nephew in tinted BMW rams patrol police car
Police detain driver who fatally hit three-year-old girl in Tokmak city
Kyrgyzstani injured in road accident in Uzbekistan
Four Kyrgyzstanis killed in road accident in Orenburg Oblast of Russia
Seven people injured in traffic accident in Novopokrovka village
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to outpace all Central Asian and EAEU countries in GDP growth in 2025 Kyrgyzstan to outpace all Central Asian and EAEU countries in GDP growth in 2025
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to pay official visit to Malaysia President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to pay official visit to Malaysia
Switzerland and Great Britain - main buyers of Kyrgyz gold Switzerland and Great Britain - main buyers of Kyrgyz gold
Regular passenger flights Tashkent — Tamchy launched Regular passenger flights Tashkent — Tamchy launched
27 June, Friday
11:41
Asian Freestyle Wrestling Championship (U17): Kyrgyzstan takes 2nd place Asian Freestyle Wrestling Championship (U17): Kyrgyzsta...
11:36
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to visit Kyrgyzstan
11:22
Truck carrying construction materials overturns in Boom Gorge, driver rescued
11:14
Labor Ministry to work on prevention of violence against women and girls
10:56
President of Kyrgyzstan visits Minsk International Exhibition Center BelEXPO