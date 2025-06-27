Truck carrying construction materials overturns in Boom Gorge, driver rescued

A truck transporting construction materials overturned on the road in Boom Gorge. The driver was trapped in the cabin and sustained serious injuries. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to the report, the man suffered a broken arm and leg injuries.

Rescuers witnessed the accident and immediately called the emergency number 112, quickly engaging an emergency rescue unit of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, an ambulance, and police officers. Before emergency services arrived, they provided the injured driver with first aid and psychological support.

Paramedics transported the driver to the nearest hospital for further examination and treatment.