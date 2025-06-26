Fourth session of Parliament concludes, deputies go on summer recess

Closing ceremony of the fourth session of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan of the VII convocation took place today, June 26. The deputies have gone on summer recess until September.

Speaker Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu noted that the session was filled with important and significant events. The heads and members of the Parliaments of Turkey, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Russia paid official visits to the country.

«In July, we expect the arrival of representatives from the National People’s Congress of China. Our parliamentary delegation also visited several countries,» the Speaker stated.

Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu noted that both appropriate and inappropriate comments are made about the Zhogorku Kenesh.

«Nevertheless, we were elected by the people. We convey the voice of the population openly, clearly and fully. And we perform our main function of passing laws well. The Parliament does its job with dignity within the framework of its powers prescribed in the Constitution,» he said.

In conclusion, the Speaker wished the deputies a pleasant and restful recess.