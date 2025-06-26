10:55
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Reconstruction of Madaniyat–Jalal-Abad road completed in Kyrgyzstan

The Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development announced the completion of the reconstruction of Madaniyat—Jalal-Abad section of Bishkek—Osh highway in Kyrgyzstan.

The reconstruction included replacing the road surface with asphalt concrete and installing safety elements such as road markings, lighting, pedestrian crossings, drainage systems, guardrails, and traffic signs.

Over 72 kilometers of asphalt concrete roadway were reconstructed and restored, more than 20 kilometers of lighting systems were installed, and over 45 kilometers of sidewalks were built in towns and villages along the route. Additionally, more than 36,000 trees and shrubs were planted.

The project was launched in 2018. The general contractor for the project is construction company Azvirt LLC (Azerbaijan).
link: https://24.kg/english/334236/
views: 56
Print
Related
Four billion soms allocated to improve road infrastructure in Osh region
Section of bypass road in Issyk-Kul region to be expanded to four lanes
Reconstruction of Suusamyr-Talas-Taraz road begins
President signs law on ratification of Issyk-Kul road reconstruction agreements
Kuntuu-Shopokov-Bishkek road to be widened and paved
Several streets in Bishkek to be closed for reconstruction from March 25
Reconstruction of bypass road: Chinese company selected as general contractor
Section of Suyumbayev Street closed for major repairs in Bishkek
Major repairs of Baytik Baatyr/Abdrakhmanov Street in Bishkek completed
Chui Avenue planned to be closed for repairs from July 15
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to outpace all Central Asian and EAEU countries in GDP growth in 2025 Kyrgyzstan to outpace all Central Asian and EAEU countries in GDP growth in 2025
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to pay official visit to Malaysia President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to pay official visit to Malaysia
Switzerland and Great Britain - main buyers of Kyrgyz gold Switzerland and Great Britain - main buyers of Kyrgyz gold
Regular passenger flights Tashkent — Tamchy launched Regular passenger flights Tashkent — Tamchy launched
26 June, Thursday
10:45
Reconstruction of Madaniyat–Jalal-Abad road completed in Kyrgyzstan Reconstruction of Madaniyat–Jalal-Abad road completed i...
10:40
Asian Freestyle Wrestling Championships (U17): Kyrgyzstanis win 3 bronze medals
10:33
Kyrgyzstani Ruslan Asanov wins silver at Asian U17 Wrestling Championship
10:27
Deputy Chairman of Cabinet Edil Baisalov receives Japanese delegation
10:18
Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss migration issues and new entry rules
25 June, Wednesday
23:24
Kyrgyzstan to start selling refined gold to Malaysia
23:16
Chairman of Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan meets with management of Chinese companies
23:08
Interest rates on loans for women entrepreneurs to be reduced with ADB support