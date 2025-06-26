Reconstruction of Madaniyat–Jalal-Abad road completed in Kyrgyzstan

The Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development announced the completion of the reconstruction of Madaniyat—Jalal-Abad section of Bishkek—Osh highway in Kyrgyzstan.

The reconstruction included replacing the road surface with asphalt concrete and installing safety elements such as road markings, lighting, pedestrian crossings, drainage systems, guardrails, and traffic signs.

Over 72 kilometers of asphalt concrete roadway were reconstructed and restored, more than 20 kilometers of lighting systems were installed, and over 45 kilometers of sidewalks were built in towns and villages along the route. Additionally, more than 36,000 trees and shrubs were planted.

The project was launched in 2018. The general contractor for the project is construction company Azvirt LLC (Azerbaijan).