Kyrgyzstan calls for peaceful resolution of situation in the Middle East

Kyrgyzstan expresses deep concern over the escalating tensions, which pose a serious threat of further destabilization of the situation in the Middle East region. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said in a statement to the media following talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

According to him, the republic calls on all parties to refrain from actions that could lead to a further escalation of the situation and to resolve the disputes that have arisen exclusively by peaceful means.

«Unfortunately, the tragic events in the Gaza Strip continue. As a member state of the United Nations, we consider it our duty to jointly seek ways to resolve this problem and strive for its peaceful settlement.

In turn, the Kyrgyz Republic supports the consolidation of efforts of the international community, primarily the UN Security Council.

These efforts should be aimed at the immediate and complete cessation of hostilities, overcoming the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, the start of political dialogue, and the peaceful settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of UN resolutions and the principle «two states for two peoples.»

We recognize and support the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, creation of their own independent state, and admission to the UN as a full member,» the statement reads.