Kyrgyzstan and USA seek mutually acceptable solutions to sanction issues

Kyrgyzstan and the United States are working to find mutually acceptable solutions on sanctions-related issues. This topic was discussed during a meeting of the Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Meder Abakirov, with U.S. Ambassador to Bishkek, Lesslie Viguerie. The Foreign Ministry’s press service reported.

According to the ministry, the two sides discussed key aspects of bilateral cooperation in political, trade-economic, and consular-legal areas. The parties expressed readiness to work together to find mutually acceptable solutions to sanctions problems.