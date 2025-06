Camera traps installed in Kara-Kujur area of Naryn region have captured images of a snow leopard and mountain goats. Ilbirs Foundation reports.

According to the organization, the photo equipment was initially set up in July 2024 and later expanded with the help of volunteers a year later.

Wildlife caught on camera was shown by conservation activists.

Both the snow leopard and the mountain goat are listed in Kyrgyzstan’s Red Book of endangered species and are under special protection.

The fine for illegal hunting of a snow leopard is 2 million soms, while poaching a mountain goat — 300,000 soms.