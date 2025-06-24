Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev meets with Premier of State Council of China

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev met with Premier of the State Council of China Li Qiang as part of his participation in the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum Summer Davos 2025. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Adylbek Kasymaliev noted that holding Summer Davos in Tianjin emphasizes the important role of China in the global economy, the formation of new development models and the strengthening of multilateral cooperation.

«The Kyrgyz Republic highly values ​​​​a comprehensive strategic partnership with China. Our countries have built relations of strong friendship, sincere good-neighborliness and fruitful cooperation. Our bilateral cooperation covers a wide range of areas. The key joint project is the construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, which has begun to be implemented,» he said.

The Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China emphasized their country’s commitment to further deepening the strategic partnership with the Kyrgyz Republic. He noted that the People’s Republic of China views Kyrgyzstan as a close neighbor, a reliable partner, and attaches particular importance to strengthening bilateral cooperation, expressing readiness to jointly promote initiatives aimed at sustainable development and improving the well-being of the peoples of both countries.

During the talks, the parties paid attention to the implementation of the agreements previously reached by the leaders of the two countries.

Following the meeting, Adylbek Kasymaliev and Li Qiang confirmed their mutual readiness to further intensify cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.