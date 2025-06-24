18:53
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev meets with Premier of State Council of China

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev met with Premier of the State Council of China Li Qiang as part of his participation in the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum Summer Davos 2025. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Adylbek Kasymaliev noted that holding Summer Davos in Tianjin emphasizes the important role of China in the global economy, the formation of new development models and the strengthening of multilateral cooperation.

«The Kyrgyz Republic highly values ​​​​a comprehensive strategic partnership with China. Our countries have built relations of strong friendship, sincere good-neighborliness and fruitful cooperation. Our bilateral cooperation covers a wide range of areas. The key joint project is the construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, which has begun to be implemented,» he said.

The Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China emphasized their country’s commitment to further deepening the strategic partnership with the Kyrgyz Republic. He noted that the People’s Republic of China views Kyrgyzstan as a close neighbor, a reliable partner, and attaches particular importance to strengthening bilateral cooperation, expressing readiness to jointly promote initiatives aimed at sustainable development and improving the well-being of the peoples of both countries.

During the talks, the parties paid attention to the implementation of the agreements previously reached by the leaders of the two countries.

Following the meeting, Adylbek Kasymaliev and Li Qiang confirmed their mutual readiness to further intensify cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.
link: https://24.kg/english/333979/
views: 118
Print
Related
Adylbek Kasymaliev arrives in China for working visit
Chinese company to build 520 houses for Osh residents
Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers meets with Ambassador of China to Kyrgyzstan
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approves agreement with China on social insurance
Archaeologists from China arrive in Kyrgyzstan for new excavation season
China to provide Central Asian countries with $210 million grant
Sadyr Japarov names six key areas of partnership with China
Sadyr Japarov holds talks with Xi Jinping on sidelines of summit in Astana
Sadyr Japarov to participate in 2nd Central Asia — China summit
Seismic isolators plant to be built in Kyrgyzstan using Chinese investment
Popular
Violation of visa regime in USA: MFA of Kyrgyzstan issues statement Violation of visa regime in USA: MFA of Kyrgyzstan issues statement
International job fraud with sending workers to Kyrgyzstan busted in India International job fraud with sending workers to Kyrgyzstan busted in India
963 doctors in Kyrgyzstan receive apartments from State Mortgage Company 963 doctors in Kyrgyzstan receive apartments from State Mortgage Company
Baisalov confirms support for UN Charter at meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador Baisalov confirms support for UN Charter at meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador
24 June, Tuesday
18:10
Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev meets with Premier of State Council of China Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev meets with Premier...
17:54
Two-year-old boy dies after falling from 14th floor in Bishkek
17:49
Minibus and car collide in Chyrpykty village — four killed
17:45
Over 23,000 state and municipal employees work in Kyrgyzstan
17:39
Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan to strengthen cooperation in agriculture