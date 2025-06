A minibus and a car collided in the village of Chyrpykty, Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. The road accident occurred today at about 1 p.m.

According to preliminary data from eyewitnesses, the car was traveling at high speed and collided with the minibus. As a result of the accident, four guys died on the spot. Traffic police officers are working at the scene.

The deceased are being identified.