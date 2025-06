Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev arrived in Tianjin, People’s Republic of China, for a working visit. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

He will take part in the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum Summer Davos 2025.

Adylbek Kasymaliev will speak at a panel session on the topic «Where is the One Belt, One Road initiative heading?».

On the sidelines of the forum, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers will hold bilateral meetings with Premier of the State Council of China Li Qiang, Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh. As part of the visit, meetings are planned with the heads of a number of companies and organizations.