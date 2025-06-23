16:31
Chinese company to build 520 houses for Osh residents

A Chinese construction company will build 520 houses for Osh residents whose homes were demolished to widen roads. The press service of the Osh City Hall reported.

Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev received a delegation headed by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kunlun construction company Wang Chiang. The parties signed a Memorandum of bilateral cooperation.

According to the document, the Chinese company will build 520 houses on a municipal land plot in the Kyzyl-Kyshtak rural territorial administration. These houses will be provided to citizens resettled due to the widening of roads and the opening of canal banks in accordance with the city’s general plan.

Zhenishbek Toktorbaev said that the municipality would provide comprehensive support in the implementation of the project. In addition, he noted the need to complete the construction of houses by autumn, before the onset of cold weather, in order to have time to resettle people.

The official laying of the capsule and the start of construction of houses are scheduled for July 1.
