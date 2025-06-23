Saudi Fund for Development to build 14 schools in Bishkek

The Saudi Fund for Development will build 14 schools in Bishkek. Deputy Minister of Education of Kyrgyzstan, Nadira Dzhusupbekova, announced at a meeting of the Committee on Social Policy of the Parliament.

According to her, the foreign fund will thus cover the capital’s need for general education institutions.

Nadira Dzhusupbekova also told that there are more than 1.5 million students in the republic, and the shortage of student places is 163,000. There are only 2,153 schools in Kyrgyzstan.

However, as the official noted, to date, there are several problems that have arisen due to the construction lobby.

«For example, in Batken, 65 schools are short of 8,737 student places, while 174 schools in the region have more than 46,000 vacant places. These are schools built as a result of the lobby, without taking into account real needs. The same situations are in other regions. Therefore, we asked the Ministry of Construction and the Ministry of Finance to first complete the construction of 59 schools on the site of dilapidated ones. Secondly, we indicated where we need new buildings and additional buildings,» she said.

According to Nadira Dzhusupbekova, a total of 223 schools of varying capacity need to be built in the Kyrgyz Republic.