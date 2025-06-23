16:31
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Saudi Fund for Development to build 14 schools in Bishkek

The Saudi Fund for Development will build 14 schools in Bishkek. Deputy Minister of Education of Kyrgyzstan, Nadira Dzhusupbekova, announced at a meeting of the Committee on Social Policy of the Parliament.

According to her, the foreign fund will thus cover the capital’s need for general education institutions.

Nadira Dzhusupbekova also told that there are more than 1.5 million students in the republic, and the shortage of student places is 163,000. There are only 2,153 schools in Kyrgyzstan.

However, as the official noted, to date, there are several problems that have arisen due to the construction lobby.

«For example, in Batken, 65 schools are short of 8,737 student places, while 174 schools in the region have more than 46,000 vacant places. These are schools built as a result of the lobby, without taking into account real needs. The same situations are in other regions. Therefore, we asked the Ministry of Construction and the Ministry of Finance to first complete the construction of 59 schools on the site of dilapidated ones. Secondly, we indicated where we need new buildings and additional buildings,» she said.

According to Nadira Dzhusupbekova, a total of 223 schools of varying capacity need to be built in the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/333774/
views: 148
Print
Related
Speaker of Parliament lays capsule at construction site of school in Nookat
Construction of schools begins in Aksy district
Kamchybek Tashiev inspects construction of boarding school in Osh city
School for 750 students to be built in Ak-Ordo-3 in Bishkek
School for 150 students to be built in Kara-Bulak village
School to be built instead of demolished garages in Kok-Zhar microdistrict
School worth 118 million soms opened in Uch-Bai village in Osh region
Construction Agency completes construction of 2 schools, kindergarten in Osh
27 schools, 13 kindergartens planned to be commissioned by September 1
About 30,000 students to learn in nine schools being built by Russia
Popular
International job fraud with sending workers to Kyrgyzstan busted in India International job fraud with sending workers to Kyrgyzstan busted in India
Violation of visa regime in USA: MFA of Kyrgyzstan issues statement Violation of visa regime in USA: MFA of Kyrgyzstan issues statement
963 doctors in Kyrgyzstan receive apartments from State Mortgage Company 963 doctors in Kyrgyzstan receive apartments from State Mortgage Company
Baisalov confirms support for UN Charter at meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador Baisalov confirms support for UN Charter at meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador
23 June, Monday
15:52
Switzerland and Great Britain - main buyers of Kyrgyz gold Switzerland and Great Britain - main buyers of Kyrgyz...
15:47
Regular passenger flights Tashkent — Tamchy launched
15:42
Ex-head of Financial Supervision Service released under travel restrictions
15:36
Kyrgyzstan imposes temporary ban on coal export
15:32
Nationwide Testing 2025 record: Graduate scores 242 points