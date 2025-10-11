10:49
7 schools to be built in Kyrgyzstan with funding from Saudi Fund for Development

Minister of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services of Kyrgyzstan Nurdan Oruntaev met with Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD). The ministry’s press service reported.

According to the statement, the meeting took place within the framework of a loan agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the SFD for the implementation of the second phase of Construction of Public Schools project.

The first phase of the project, financed by the Saudi Fund for Development, has been successfully completed. Under this phase, 30 modern educational institutions were built across the country, designed for nearly 10,000 students.

The second phase envisions the construction of seven new schools and seven additional academic buildings. The project is scheduled to begin in 2026 and be completed by 2029.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both parties expressed readiness to further strengthen cooperation and develop new joint initiatives.
