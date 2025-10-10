11:20
USD 87.45
EUR 101.55
RUB 1.07
English

Saudi Fund for Development, Cabinet discuss construction of Kambarata-1 HPP

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev met with Sultan Al-Marshad, Chief Executive Officer of the Saudi Fund for Development. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, as well as the implementation of joint projects.

Adylbek Kasymaliev noted the special contribution of the Saudi Fund for Development to strengthening Kyrgyz-Saudi relations.

«Fruitful cooperation between the Saudi Fund for Development and Kyrgyzstan continues. Thanks to the Fund’s support, projects in healthcare, transportation, housing, and water supply to rural communities are being successfully implemented,» the head of the Cabinet emphasized.

In turn, Sultan Al-Marshad expressed his readiness to further develop cooperation and implement socially significant initiatives in the country.

The parties confirmed their interest in strengthening their partnership aimed at promoting sustainable socio-economic growth in Kyrgyzstan. During the meeting, the parties also discussed prospects for cooperation on Kambarata HPP-1 construction project.
link: https://24.kg/english/346694/
views: 146
Print
Related
ADB supports major projects in Kyrgyzstan, including Kambarata HHP 1
Saudi Fund for Development to build 14 schools in Bishkek
ADB to allocate about $150 million for construction of Kambarata HPP-1
Kambarata HPP-1 discussed in Cabinet with Executive Director of World Bank
Kyrgyzstan and Islamic Development Bank discuss construction of Kambarata HPP-1
Construction Ministry detects violations of building codes at Kambarata HPP-1
World Bank to allocate $500 million loan for Kambarata HPP 1
EDB ready to allocate up to $500 million for construction of Kambarata HPP 1
Adylbek Kasymaliev discusses construction of Kambarata HPP 1 with World Bank
Uzbekistan is interested in construction of Kambarata HPP 1 — Amangeldiev
Popular
Magnitude 6 earthquake hit Kyrgyzstan overnight Magnitude 6 earthquake hit Kyrgyzstan overnight
Tax Service officers of Kyrgyzstan seize illegal batch of cosmetic drugs Tax Service officers of Kyrgyzstan seize illegal batch of cosmetic drugs
Death penalty does not deter crime – human rights activists’ statement Death penalty does not deter crime – human rights activists’ statement
President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit
10 October, Friday
11:16
ADB supports major projects in Kyrgyzstan, including Kambarata HHP 1 ADB supports major projects in Kyrgyzstan, including K...
10:58
Asian Development Bank intends to expand cooperation with Kyrgyzstan
10:50
Heart disease and cancer remain leading causes of death in Kyrgyzstan
10:30
Sadyr Japarov attends informal dinner of CIS Heads of State in Dushanbe
10:25
President: Central Asian countries and Russia remain key partners for Kyrgyzstan
9 October, Thursday
20:40
Sadyr Japarov participates in Central Asia —Russia Summit in Dushanbe