Saudi Fund for Development, Cabinet discuss construction of Kambarata-1 HPP

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev met with Sultan Al-Marshad, Chief Executive Officer of the Saudi Fund for Development. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, as well as the implementation of joint projects.

Adylbek Kasymaliev noted the special contribution of the Saudi Fund for Development to strengthening Kyrgyz-Saudi relations.

«Fruitful cooperation between the Saudi Fund for Development and Kyrgyzstan continues. Thanks to the Fund’s support, projects in healthcare, transportation, housing, and water supply to rural communities are being successfully implemented,» the head of the Cabinet emphasized.

In turn, Sultan Al-Marshad expressed his readiness to further develop cooperation and implement socially significant initiatives in the country.

The parties confirmed their interest in strengthening their partnership aimed at promoting sustainable socio-economic growth in Kyrgyzstan. During the meeting, the parties also discussed prospects for cooperation on Kambarata HPP-1 construction project.