The intersection of Mederov and Panfilov streets in Bishkek is closed to traffic from June 23 to June 29 due to road repairs.

At the same time, the intersections of Mederov and Abay streets, as well as Mederov and Tynystanov streets, will be opened to traffic.

The city authorities ask to take this situation with understanding and recommend using public transport to avoid traffic jams.