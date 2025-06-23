Foreign Minister Kulubaev holds meetings on sidelines of OIC Council session

Within the framework of the session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) , the Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev held a number of meetings with colleagues from other countries in Istanbul.

He talked with the Minister of Justice of the Republic of Mozambique Mateus Saize. The parties discussed a wide range of topical issues of cooperation, including the intensification of political dialogue, expansion of trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties, as well as interaction within international organizations, including the UN and the OIC. They agreed to maintain close working contacts.

Jeenbek Kulubaev met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Cooperation and Burkinabés Abroad of Burkina Faso Karamoko Jean Marie Traore. They discussed issues of strengthening the political dialogue between the countries. The head of Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Ministry invited his colleague to visit Kyrgyzstan.

Then he held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Gabonese Republic Regis Onanga Ndiaye. During the talks, the parties considered opportunities for developing bilateral and multilateral partnership, emphasizing mutual interest in strengthening political dialogue and expanding economic, trade and humanitarian ties.

In addition, interaction in international structures, primarily within the UN and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, was discussed.

In conclusion, the parties agreed to maintain working contacts and work together to deepen mutually beneficial relations between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Gabonese Republic.

Jeenbek Kulubaev also met with the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Dunoma Ahmed Umar. They discussed issues of establishing and strengthening political dialogue, building and developing trade, economic and humanitarian ties, as well as interaction in international organizations.

The parties confirmed their mutual interest in developing bilateral and multilateral cooperation, expressing their readiness for active interaction in all areas of mutual interest and maintaining sustainable working contacts at all levels.