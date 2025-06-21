16:36
Speaker of Parliament lays capsule at construction site of school in Nookat

Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, laid a capsule at the construction site of a school in Karanai village in Nookat district of Osh region. The press service of the Parliament reported.

The educational institution is designed for 225 schoolchildren.

As part of the ceremony, the speaker told local residents about the reforms carried out in the country and the projects being implemented.

«Over the past four years, thousands of kilometers of roads and hundreds of social institutions have been built. Such efforts aimed at solving the social and infrastructural problems of the population will be continued. Because thanks to the correctly implemented economic policy, our treasury has increased many times over, and our capabilities are expanding,» he said.

Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu noted that Nookat is one of the five largest districts of Kyrgyzstan.

«Many people came from this region, who made a special contribution to the formation and development of our country. Such outstanding personalities as Torobay Kulatov, Meirazhdin Zulpuev and Nasirdin Isanov can serve as an example of this. Therefore, let the new school become a happy beginning, and let the best sons and daughters grow up in the region, who will serve not only Nookat, but also Kyrgyzstan,» he wished.

The speaker of Parliament was accompanied by deputies Nadira Narmatova, Nilufar Alimzhanova, Sovetbek Rustambek uulu, Ravshanbek Rysbaev, Saipidin Zulpuev and the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in Osh region Elchibek Dzhantaev.
