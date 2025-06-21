Legislative gaps in Kyrgyzstan hinder small business competition — World Bank

Shortcomings in Kyrgyzstan’s legislative framework are restricting competition among small and medium-sized businesses. Experts from the World Bank made such conclusions.

They note that the current laws are ineffective in preventing anti-monopoly practices. Gaps in competition-related legislation allow larger companies to limit the opportunities available to smaller producers.

«The effectiveness of enforcement measures by the Antimonopoly Regulation Service is constrained by a shortage of qualified personnel, who often focus on low-priority cases instead of investigating and imposing sanctions in high-profile competition protection cases,» the World Bank experts stated.

They also concluded that the effectiveness of the Law on Competition is undermined by poorly worded regulations and the limited enforcement tools available to the Antimonopoly Service.