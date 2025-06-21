10:26
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Legislative gaps in Kyrgyzstan hinder small business competition — World Bank

Shortcomings in Kyrgyzstan’s legislative framework are restricting competition among small and medium-sized businesses. Experts from the World Bank made such conclusions.

They note that the current laws are ineffective in preventing anti-monopoly practices. Gaps in competition-related legislation allow larger companies to limit the opportunities available to smaller producers.

«The effectiveness of enforcement measures by the Antimonopoly Regulation Service is constrained by a shortage of qualified personnel, who often focus on low-priority cases instead of investigating and imposing sanctions in high-profile competition protection cases,» the World Bank experts stated.

They also concluded that the effectiveness of the Law on Competition is undermined by poorly worded regulations and the limited enforcement tools available to the Antimonopoly Service.
link: https://24.kg/english/333616/
views: 118
Print
Related
World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia completes her mission
Kambarata HPP-1 discussed in Cabinet with Executive Director of World Bank
Energy Ministry purchases equipment worth $58 million funded by World Bank
Cabinet Chairman and World Bank representatives discuss Kambarata HPP-1
World Bank to allocate $120 million to Kyrgyzstan
Cabinet and World Bank discuss budgetary support for Kambar-Ata 1 construction
Hugh Riddell appointed World Bank Group Country Manager for Kyrgyzstan
World Bank informed about preparations for construction of Kambarata HPP-1
World Bank points out competition and education challenges in Central Asia
Cabinet Chairman discusses development of Kambarata HPP-1 project with WB
Popular
Possible U.S. entry ban for Kyrgyzstanis: MFA and U.S. Consul discuss the issue Possible U.S. entry ban for Kyrgyzstanis: MFA and U.S. Consul discuss the issue
National Bank reveals annual gold bar purchases by citizens of Kyrgyzstan National Bank reveals annual gold bar purchases by citizens of Kyrgyzstan
Cause of blackout that left Bishkek without electricity still unknown Cause of blackout that left Bishkek without electricity still unknown
First national AI platform in Kyrgyz language launched First national AI platform in Kyrgyz language launched
21 June, Saturday
09:44
Mudflow hits road to Issyk-Ata resort Mudflow hits road to Issyk-Ata resort
09:40
Fire in Gulcha village: Money certificates handed over to victims
09:34
Legislative gaps in Kyrgyzstan hinder small business competition — World Bank
09:23
Futsal Week June Cup: Kyrgyzstan loses to team of Netherlands
20 June, Friday
20:23
Baisalov confirms support for UN Charter at meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador
20:09
International job fraud with sending workers to Kyrgyzstan busted in India
19:56
SCNS detains suspects in smuggling of large batches of cigarettes
19:38
Economy Ministry introduces "Single Window" to speed up foreign trade
19:30
Kyrgyzstan and Yakutia intend to hold mutual business missions