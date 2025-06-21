10:26
Futsal Week June Cup: Kyrgyzstan loses to team of Netherlands

The national futsal team of Kyrgyzstan lost to the team of the Netherlands at the International Futsal Week June Cup in Porec (Croatia). The Futsal Association reported on social media.

The match ended with a score 3:1.

The goal was scored by Kairat Kubanychov.

Earlier, the national futsal team defeated the French team.

After two rounds, Kyrgyz football players take second place in the tournament table.

The national futsal team will play with Montenegro today.

The tournament is held in a round-robin format: each team will play against every other team, and the winner will be the one that scores the most points.
link: https://24.kg/english/333613/
views: 128
