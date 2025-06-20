20:36
Heads of Kyrgyzstan, Russia plan to develop single educational space principles

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov proposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin the joint development of principles for a single educational space. The First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Daniyar Amangeldiev, announced on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

«Vladimir Vladimirovich supported the initiative of our president. I know that ANO Eurasia is already working on this issue, let’s determine our joint further steps,» he said.

Representatives of ANO Eurasia stated that they will form an interstate working group to develop the framework for the single educational space between Russia and Kyrgyzstan.

State Duma deputy and Chair of ANO Eurasia Board Alena Arshinova added that the group will begin forming immediately after the forum concludes.

«We will discuss the core principles of implementing the single educational space between Russia and Kyrgyzstan and present a framework to attract other EAEU members and interested countries,» she said.
